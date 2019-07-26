The art of South Sudan henna designs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – ABC4 Midday continued their week-long series of featuring different African countries to gear up for this year’s African Festival.

On Thursday, Zainab Adam and Fodé Doumbia, two henna artists stopped by to talk about the art of henna design, the meaning behind it and the significance it holds in South Sudan.

During the segment, Adam demonstrated the art by doing a design on ABC4’s Surae Chinn.

You can meet Adam, Doumbia and other vendors at the 4th Annual African Festival this Saturday, For details, click here.