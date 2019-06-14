The American Red Cross needs help to fill the missing blood types

The American Red Cross needs your help to fill their banks with the missing blood types.

Rich Woodruff with the Utah Red Cross joined Midday to talk about the 2019 Missing Types Campaign.

Woodruff said only 3 of 100 people in the U.S. give blood. “There simply aren’t enough people donating blood to help patients in need,” he said.

To ensure that lifesaving blood products are available when and where they are needed, the Red Cross urges more individuals to roll up a sleeve and give.

Between June 11 and June 30, iconic corporate and civic brands, celebrities, and influencers will remove the A, B, and O – the main blood groups – from signage, websites and other public-facing platforms to illustrate the critical role blood donors play helping patients.

The goal is to inspire new and former blood donors to give this summer and become regular blood donors for patients in need in the years to come. The need for blood is constant.

Woodruff said summer can be a difficult time to collect enough blood to meet patient needs, which is one of the reasons World Blood Donor Day is celebrated in June.

Help fill in the missing types this summer – make an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Individuals can also open the Red Cross Blood skill on an Alexa-enabled device with a selection of prompts such as, “Alexa, open Red Cross Blood Skill” and ask, for example, “Alexa, find a blood drive.”

In most states, individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To learn where you can go donate today visit the American Red Cross website.

