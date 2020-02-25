Star-studded ski, food & wine festival supports National Ability Center

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The annual wine and ski festival, which will raise funds for programming and services for the National Ability Center in Park City, has added a day to the event lineup and this year starts on Wednesday, March 4 and continues through Saturday, March 7, 2020 at multiple venues throughout Park City and surrounding areas. Showcasing a variety of highly lauded events, Red, White & Snow boasts five main affairs and connects attendees with winemakers, vineyard owners and local and nationally renowned chefs, as well as some amazing skiing.

The star-studded festival features singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter’s performance at the first-ever Kick Off Concert; ​Scott Wolf​, actor and National Ability supporter, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Red, White & Snow Gala Dinner and Silent Auction; and Gavin DeGraw, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, will ignite the night with two performances during the Gala Dinner.

The ​National Ability Center​ provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families of differing abilities, physical, cognitive and developmental, including competitive athletes, youth, veterans and more.

To learn more about NAC and Red, White & Snow visit The National Ability Center online at DiscoverNAC.org or visit RedWhiteAndSnow.org.