Funerals and Memorial Services are ceremonies that allow us to take a step back and reflect on a life well lived by someone that we loved. They invite us to honor those we care about most and learn more about their lives from others that knew them. Most importantly, funerals and memorial services help us on the path towards healthy grieving.

When someone we cherish passes away, it is completely natural and okay to be sad and grief stricken. Tears, sadness, and even emotional outburst are all natural and healthy consequences of losing someone we loved. The funeral service and accompanying ceremonies like the viewing, the family dressing, and the service itself all create a respectful environment where it is safe for you to express these feelings of grief and sadness.