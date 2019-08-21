Newsfore Opt-In Form

See the magic of Power Swabs in action

Midday
Posted: / Updated:

Look younger and feel more confident this summer with Power Swabs. Casey Messer explains why Power Swabs isn’t your average teeth whitening kit. 

Messer says, a whiter, brighter smile can take years off your appearance. His “Would You Rather” test proves people find other more attractive with a whiter smile.

Power Swabs is an easy two-step system that starts working immediately to give you a beautiful, whiter smile.

She says Power Swabs you can whiten your teeth an average of 2 shades after the very first use, and 6 shades in 7 days.

ABC4 viewers can get 40 percent off with free shipping by calling 1-800-663-2909 or by going to  powerswabs.com

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS