See the magic of Power Swabs in action

Look younger and feel more confident this summer with Power Swabs. Casey Messer explains why Power Swabs isn’t your average teeth whitening kit.

Messer says, a whiter, brighter smile can take years off your appearance. His “Would You Rather” test proves people find other more attractive with a whiter smile.

Power Swabs is an easy two-step system that starts working immediately to give you a beautiful, whiter smile.

She says Power Swabs you can whiten your teeth an average of 2 shades after the very first use, and 6 shades in 7 days.

ABC4 viewers can get 40 percent off with free shipping by calling 1-800-663-2909 or by going to powerswabs.com.

This story contains sponsored content.