ABC News – The Boy Scout of America Crossroads of the West Council just kicked off the 35th annual statewide Scouting for Food Drive.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many hardships upon families and many more people have had to turn to local food pantries to feed their children. That means that food pantries are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. That is why Governor Spencer Cox has proclaimed the official Scouting for Food Official Drive to be, January 25th to February 12, 2021 and Scouting for Food Day on February 6th.

For more details, visit utahscouts.org/scoutingforfood