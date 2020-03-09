Salt Lake Acting Company: Four Women Talking About The Man Under The Sheet

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – Members of the Salt Lake Acting Company joined ABC4 News to promote their latest production “Four Women Talking About The Man Under The Sheet” by Elaine Jarvik.

Cynthia Fleming, the executive artistic director of the Salt Lake Acting Company, shared the significance of the play celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first ballot cast by a woman in U.S. history.

Actors Yolanda Stange and Colleen Baum also joined Nicea Degering on Midday to talk about how their characters play into the production’s exploration of feminism and race throughout a major moment in women’s history.

The production is only performed for a limited time. The play will run from March 12th through March 22nd at the Chapel Theatre in Salt Lake City.

To see one of the Salt Lake Acting Company’s 10 performances of this production, visit the Salt Lake Acting Company website for tickets and more information.