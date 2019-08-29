R&R BBQ: Labor Day meal ideas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With football season back and the Labor Day holiday coming up, maybe you’re thinking about what you’d like to prepare for the occasion. Roger Livingston founder of R&R BBQ shares some great tips.

This isn’t for the fast-food lovers, this is for the “good-food” lovers. If you like Brisket, Pork Butt, or maybe coleslaw. R&R has a great recipe for the perfect slaw:

1 Cup Mayo

1/2 Cup of White Vinegar

1/2 Cup of Sugar

1 teaspoon of Celery Seed

Big Pinch of Salt and Pepper.

R&R BBQ has several locations throughout the Wasatch Front and a new location opening soon in Midvale.

You can find out more about R&R BBQ here.

