R&R BBQ: Labor Day meal ideas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With football season back and the Labor Day holiday coming up, maybe you’re thinking about what you’d like to prepare for the occasion. Roger Livingston founder of R&R BBQ shares some great tips.
This isn’t for the fast-food lovers, this is for the “good-food” lovers. If you like Brisket, Pork Butt, or maybe coleslaw. R&R has a great recipe for the perfect slaw:
1 Cup Mayo
1/2 Cup of White Vinegar
1/2 Cup of Sugar
1 teaspoon of Celery Seed
Big Pinch of Salt and Pepper.
R&R BBQ has several locations throughout the Wasatch Front and a new location opening soon in Midvale.
You can find out more about R&R BBQ here.
What others are reading:
- Could U.S. be next to lose measles-free status?
- U.S. ends automatic citizenship for some kids of military, federal workers
- Crash sends woman to hospital with critical injuries
- BYU Police Department to remain ‘full functioning’ law enforcement entity during appeals process
- Behind the Scenes: What is Mel Robbins’ 5 Second Rule?