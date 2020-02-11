Romance in the Outfield: In Theaters on Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day nearing and what better way to celebrate with that special someone then taking them to a romantic movie. Today we were joined by Actor Derek Boone and actress Monica Moore from the new movie “Romance in the Outfield: Double Play.”

The film shot was right here Utah and is rated PG.

“It’s not an accident that we are releasing the film on Valentine’s Day,” said Randy Sternberg. “ROMANCE IN THE OUTFIELD: DOUBLE PLAY contains incredibly timely messages about the true nature of love, including forgiveness, understanding, patience, and purity.”

“We experienced so many miracles in the writing, production, and distribution of this film that we truly believe God had a hand in its creation,” stated Rebecca Sternberg.

Take a peek at what you can expect in the Romance in the Outfield, you can see it beginning Valentine’s Day at the Megaplex.

