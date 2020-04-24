Republic Services launches initiative to support local businesses

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – A waste collection company launched a new initiative to help support essential employees and small businesses during the pandemic.

Gordon Raymond, the general manager for Republic Services Utah, said the ‘Committed to Serve’ program is designed to give back to local businesses trying to stay afloat during these challenging times. Essential employees working for Republic Services will receive a lunch and a take home meal every week.

As part of the $20 million dollar initiative, Raymond said Republic Services will give front line employees a $100 gift card each week to go out and support a list of local restaurants and businesses.

For more information on the ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative, visit their website at RepublicServices.com/committedtoserve.