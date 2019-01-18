Ready for a new car? Head to the Utah International Auto Expo

Maybe you’re ready for a change, maybe you need a vehicle that drives better in the snow, or maybe you just like to look.

Whatever your reason, the Utah International Auto Expo is the place to be this weekend.

ABC4’s Janeen Golightly spent some time at the Ford display Friday and learned about some awesome features.

Dee-Dee Boykin with Ford told her about the FordPass app. It allows you to remote start, lock, unlock, or locate your vehicle.

Plus if you head to the expo center you have the chance to test drive the vehicles.

The expo is now through January 21st.

For more information visit utahautoshow.com.

This article contains sponsored content.