Protect your data in the digital world during the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We have entered the holiday season and millions will be going around the country and maybe the world with their phones, tablets and or laptops.

Associate Professor Rod Buhler from Salt Lake Community College sat down with Nicea DeGering on ABC4 News Midday to give simple tips on how you can protect yourself in the digital world.

Physically secure your phone and other devices. Turn off Bluetooth when not in use and in close proximity of strangers. Turn of WiFi. Never use open/free WiFi when traveling. Avoid charging stations at airports and public spaces. Secure your digital accounts by changing to strong passwords. If you rent a car and connect your phone to it, make sure to delete all data from the car when you return it.

For more information, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: