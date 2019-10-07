Park City hosts unique culinary experience of over 30 restaurants

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) welcomes locals and visitors to its 7th annual “Dine About” this fall. Thirty-one Park City area restaurants offer menus of seasonal two-course lunches and three-course dinners during the two-week dining event for an incredible value.

Stay Park City, the official lodging partner of PCARA, will be offering exclusive lodging packages for Dine About guests. From picturesque alpine resorts, hotels in the heart of bustling downtown, to cozy neighborhood stays, these well-curated accommodations have something for everyone in search of a unique overnight experience at the guaranteed lowest rates. Visit here to book a special Dine About lodging offer.

WHERE:

Diners can enjoy Dine About Park City at 31 participating restaurants:

Billy Blanco’s

Blind Dog

The Brass Tag

Café Terigo

Cena

Chimayo

Courchevel Bistro

Deer Valley Grocery~Café

The DEN at Sheraton Park City

Element Kitchen & Bakery

Firewood

Flanagan’s

Fletcher’s

Ghidotti’s

Grappa

The Grub Steak

Handle

Hearth and Hill

Park City Provisions by Riverhorse

Purple Sage

Red Rock Junction

Riverhorse on Main

Shabu

Silver Star Café

Squatters

Sushi Blue

Timbers at Sheraton Park City

tupelo

Twisted Fern

Versante

Wasatch Brew Pub

Visit parkcityrestaurants.com for full menus and more information.

WHEN: Sunday, October 6 – Sunday, October 20

PRICE:

Two-Course Lunch: $10 and $15 per person

Three-Course Dinner: $20 or $40 per person

This article contains sponsored content.