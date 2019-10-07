Park City hosts unique culinary experience of over 30 restaurants

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) welcomes locals and visitors to its 7th annual “Dine About” this fall. Thirty-one Park City area restaurants offer menus of seasonal two-course lunches and three-course dinners during the two-week dining event for an incredible value.
Stay Park City, the official lodging partner of PCARA, will be offering exclusive lodging packages for Dine About guests. From picturesque alpine resorts, hotels in the heart of bustling downtown, to cozy neighborhood stays, these well-curated accommodations have something for everyone in search of a unique overnight experience at the guaranteed lowest rates. Visit here to book a special Dine About lodging offer.
WHERE:
Diners can enjoy Dine About Park City at 31 participating restaurants:
Billy Blanco’s
Blind Dog
The Brass Tag
Café Terigo
Cena
Chimayo
Courchevel Bistro
Deer Valley Grocery~Café
The DEN at Sheraton Park City
Element Kitchen & Bakery
Firewood
Flanagan’s
Fletcher’s
Ghidotti’s
Grappa
The Grub Steak
Handle
Hearth and Hill
Park City Provisions by Riverhorse
Purple Sage
Red Rock Junction
Riverhorse on Main
Shabu
Silver Star Café
Squatters
Sushi Blue
Timbers at Sheraton Park City
tupelo
Twisted Fern
Versante
Wasatch Brew Pub
Visit parkcityrestaurants.com for full menus and more information.
WHEN: Sunday, October 6 – Sunday, October 20
PRICE:
Two-Course Lunch: $10 and $15 per person
Three-Course Dinner: $20 or $40 per person
