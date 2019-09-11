‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ to fight suicide this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – September is Suicide Prevention month.

This Saturday the “Out of The Darkness Walk” will be held in an attempt to fight suicide.

Utah has one of the highest suicide rates in the country and this weekend’s walk is a step towards Utahn’s ending this epidemic.

Nicole Hill and Taryn Aiken Hiatt of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention stopped by Midday this morning to speak about their experiences with family members lives taken by Suicide.

The walk is on Saturday at Liberty Park. Check in/Registration time is at 9:00 am. The walk begins at 11 am.

Find more information on the cause and the Out of the Darkness Walk here.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States at 1-800-273-8255.

What others are clicking: