Out of Liberty: Tale of an 1800’s Jailbreak

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – If you’re looking for a new film to see this weekend, one you may want to consider is a look back at an 1839 tale of a jailer, Samuel Tillery. Who was tasked with watching Missouri’s most wanted as they await their hearings.

The film stars Jasen Wade (17 Miracles, Cokeville Miracle), as Samuel Tilery and Brandon Ray Olive (Logan Lucky) as Joseph Smith. It also features Cobin Allred (The Saratov Approach) as Porter Rockwell and Casey Elliott (musical group GENTRI) as Hyrum Smith.

“This is a very true story set against the backdrop of a small midwestern town in Missouri that explores one man’s commitment to fulfill his duty with honor and integrity despite the constant pressure from his friends and local townsfolk to do the opposite,” says Garrett Batty the films writer/director.

You can meet cast member Casey Elliott Friday for the 7:05 p.m showing at

The District – Megaplex located at 3761 West Parkway Plaza Drive.

