Online auction benefits child abuse prevention

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Normally this time of year, Prevent Child Abuse Utah would be hosting a grand Barn Party at the Utah State Fairgrounds as one of its leading fundraising events… key word here is “normally.” Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, PCAU canceled its in-person annual event, but organizers at PCAU say the need for abuse prevention education is greater than ever and the agency needs help funding its life-saving programs and education efforts.

Instead of the in-person Barn Party, PCAU partnered with some of the non-profit’s board members, ABC4 Utah, Good Things Utah and local companies like BlanketsByBrian.com to host an online auction that is open now for bidding. Some of the items up for bid include guest appearances on ABC4 Utah’s top rated morning lifestyle show, Good Things Utah; luxury throw blankets and travel blankets, seasonal designer face masks, a one week rental at at St. George vacation home, Alta Ski Resort lift tickets, holiday themed baskets and tickets to Lagoon’s Frightmares which must be used by Halloween 2020. You can view and bid on items here.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah is the only non-profit agency located in Utah specifically focused on child abuse prevention education. The agency teaches prevention programs at schools, churches, businesses and other organizations. PCAU also offers training courses online.

Bid on auction items benefitting Prevent Child Abuse Utah here.

The auction is set to close Sunday, October 18, 2020.