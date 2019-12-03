Now you can watch ‘Christmas Jars’ on DVD

SALT LAKE CITY ABC4 News) – It’s finally the Christmas season and it’s the release of the long-awaited release of the New York Times bestseller Christmas Jars.

Christmas Jars’ is a special kind of film that will draw audiences into the lives of its characters in a deeply moving way,” said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv.

“It is an emotional, entertaining ride that we knew needed to be shared as widely as possible.

This story will touch communities across the country and help families everywhere launch their holiday celebrations in a meaningful way.

Best selling author Jason Wright stopped by ABC4 Midday to chat about the project and what it means to have this release today.

