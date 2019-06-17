New series “Reef Break” to premiere on ABC Thursday night

by: Trevor Warner

Posted: / Updated:

“Reef Break”—a sexy, action-packed, one-hour drama premieres Thursday night on ABC.

The show revolves around Cat Chambers (played by Poppy Montgomery), a thief turned fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific island paradise.

Impulsive, reckless and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals as she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high octane adventures and island intrigue. 

On Monday’s Midday newscast, Poppy Montgomery, joined Nicea and Brian live from New York City to talk about the new show, which premieres on Thursday, June 20th at 10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.

