New resource helps seniors live and age with pride

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As a person ages, their needs and interests can change from those of their younger years and some seniors may need help navigating an ever-evolving world. That’s where Utah-based Living With Pride steps up to the plate.

Executive Director James Brown, a longtime Utah-based broadcaster, media specialist and community advocate, says LivingwithPride.org is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the aging population. The organization is in its early stages of developing but is planning to provide support and education on a variety of issues of interest and importance to the elderly and senior citizens. Brown says it is vital to protect our elderly and to make sure seniors are not lost in the rush of today’s busy society, nor forgotten or discarded.

Brown says LivingwithPride.org and its multi-media off-shoot, Living and Aging With Pride, focuses on supporting seniors and the elderly with gaining access to necessary resources and information, building a supportive network within the community and providing seniors with a strong collective voice.

