National Ability Center: 12th annual Summit Challenge

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 12th annual 2019 National Ability Center’s Summit Challenge takes place on Saturday, August 24th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Park City.

The Summit Challenge is a fully supported ride through the scenic mountains and valleys of Summit and Wasatch counties, offering four different courses (16, 50, 80, or 100-mile courses) to fit all levels of experience as well as a 1-mile Discovery Loop which brings a fun family aspect to the ride and is free for all attendees.

For 12 years the Summit Challenge, the largest ride for people of all abilities in Utah, has provided people of all ages and skill level the opportunity to experience the adventure and beauty of the Utah mountains.

Those interested in partaking in the event can register until 11:59 p.m on August 22nd or until registration spots fill up. Adaptive participants can ride any route for free.

Additional info and/or to register can be found here http://summitchallenge100.org/registration/.

