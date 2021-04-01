Mom, can I hug that cute baby goat?

WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cache Valley’s Spring Baby Animal Days are back and are better than ever. The American West Heritage Center is excited to offer more animals, on more days, with more space for guests to experience this beloved festival.

This year, AWHC is excited to bring a whole new experience that will make this year’s Baby Animal Days one of the best festivals to date. Guests can choose their own adventure. Visit on April 1-3 and see Utah’s Petting Zoo Gone Wild’s exotic animals. Visit on April 7-10 and see the always adorable and highly anticipated bear cubs from Yellowstone Bear World. No matter which day you visit, you can always count on seeing the cute and cuddly farm animals, living history demonstrations, and other fun activities.

COVID guidelines will be followed as the AWHC animals are spread throughout the 175 acre farm. Guests will enjoy their time visiting the animals with their own household members. Masks are required and hand sanitizing stations will be available before and after each hands-on experience.

Advanced ticket reservations are strongly encouraged as the number of guests is limited each day. Admission is $9 per guest and tickets are sold in advance online at www.awhc.org. Memberships will be available and can be purchased for individuals and families. Memberships include free admission and discounts to the Center’s various year-round events.

The last ticket is sold each day at 5:00 p.m. American West Heritage Center is located at 4025 S. Hwy. 89 in Wellsville. For more information, call 435-245-6050 or visit www.awhc.org.