Why winter is the best time for a Zion’s National Park visit

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4Utah) – A common misconception about the winter weather in Zion is that it snows this time of year. It is similar to that of St. George. Most locals don’t even start hiking until October through March, the best time to hike. Look no further than the Cliffrose Lodge in Springdale, the perfect place for Northern Utahn’s to thaw out from the winter weather.

Near the entrance of Zion’s National Park, Cliffrose Lodge sits on a property of five and a half acres of lawns and botanical gardens. It offers stunning views of the park and access to all the area has to offer. From hiking, to sight-seeing, to lounging in the pool, it’s a great destination for the whole family.

A Bohemian luxury vibe and design runs throughout the property and rooms. Couple, families can be be comfortable accommodated in two bedroom two bathrooms suites. The lodge is the first four diamond property to open in Springdale and they just joined the Hilton family as part of their Curio brand.

To book a room for the holidays now is the time. Head down for the winter during the Joy of the World Festival. Go to www.cliffroselodge.com

This article contains sponsored content.