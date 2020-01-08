Breaking News
Who does cervical cancer impact?

Today we were joined by Dr. Karen Zempolich from St. Mark’s Hospital.  Dr. Zempolich specializes in gynecologic oncology and shared some information about this month’s awareness topic, cervical cancer.

What is HPV? 

Human Papillomavirus is a viral infection passed between people through skin to skin contact. There are 100 varieties of HPV. More than 40 of which are passed through sexual contact and can affect your genitals, mouth or throat.

How can you prevent cervical cancer?

The good news about cervical cancers is that they are 100% preventable. HPV vaccination can be given as early as age 9 years old.  It is a two-dose vaccination process if started before age 15, three doses if after.

What is the recommendation for women of various ages for cancer screenings? 

There is a new recommendation for women ages 30-64 for HPV testing every 5 years. Pap smear screening is still every 3 years for women 21-64. 

Where can you go for more information?  

Call St. Mark’s cancer services team at 801-268-7013 or visit StMarksHospital.com/CancerCare.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

