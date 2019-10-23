Where you can try bike sharing programs for free on Oct 26th

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – It’s no secret that along the Wasatch Front and in other areas in Utah we struggle with air pollution. There are always a few simple ways you can reduce pollution.

· Set your thermostat a few degrees warmer in summer and cooler in the winter.

· Waiting for your child at school pickup? Don’t idle your car—turn it off.

· Carpool or use public transit, walk, or bike!

Fall is a beautiful time for walking or biking. SelectHealth sponsors four bike share programs now in Salt Lake City, Park City, St. George, and Boise, Idaho. You can purchase a pass at the stations around town or use apps for the associated programs. It’s a fun, healthy way to get around and enjoy the fall weather. And don’t let having a bag stop you. Each bike has a basket to carry your things.

These bike share programs have already been measured and have shown to have an impact on pollution. In the Salt Lake Valley, GREENBike, has offset more than 4.6 million pounds of CO2 and other pollutants from entering the air. According to Cycling Utah, it has also reduced vehicle miles on local roads by 5 million, and participants have burned nearly 68 million calories.

For anyone who hasn’t tried a local bike share program before it is easy to start. You can find links to the bike share programs at SelectHealth.org.

on Saturday, October 26th, SelectHealth is having a FREE ride day. A perfect time to try it out. Visit the website to find the bike share station closest to where you live or work and get pedaling!

CODES:

Park City: free26

GREENBike SLC: 1919

St. George: LIVEWELLUTAH

Boise: No code necessary