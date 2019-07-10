Where you can experience 19 unique homes in Davis and Weber County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Underway is the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes, which features 19 different homes that demonstrate various designs and builders in each, taking place in Davis and Weber County. The parade is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Parade Details:
• July 5 – 20 (Monday – Thursday 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Friday & Saturday 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, closed Sunday)
• Admission is $15
• Buy tickets online at NorthernWasatchParade.com
• Download the Northern Wasatch Parade on the Play Store or App Store to map
out your route.
• Joe and Sierra from Survivor are hosting Pool Party at House #16 on July 13th from
11:00AM – 1:00PM.
• House # 16 – Hero Haven by CF Olsen Homes, with smart technology, a pool
hanging off the mountain, a theater and bar this house will host a pool party on
July 13th hosted by Joe and Sierra from Survivor.
• House # 6 – Have-A-Heart” House by Mainline Construction – Partnership
between the NW Home Builders Association and the NW Association of
Realtors. Provided through donations of suppliers and subcontractors at a large
discount to a special needs family.
• House # 18 – L.E.A.H. Habitat for Humanity of Davis and Weber counties. Built by a
large community of volunteers this home has an energy-efficient design, which
requires little to no maintenance and is very economical to own
This article contains sponsored content.