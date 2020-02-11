What is the real color of your grout?

Midday Sponsored
You may not realize, especially if you’ve moved into a new place, the real color of your grout. Grout is porous and dirt can hang on forever, even on the textured tiles. You can Swiffer, scrub, use a toothbrush, but there’s really no good way to do it unless done professionally.

Zerorez uses machines and a harmless solution that leave no residue, to literally change the color of your floors. If you have pets, kids, snow, mud or slush in your home, right now you can get it cleaned for $33 for every 100 square feet. In the month of February, mention this spot to receive the deal.

Go to ZerorezSaltLake.com or ZerorezDavisWeber.com or call 801-288-9376 to schedule a cleaning.

