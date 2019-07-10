Wasatch Medical Clinic has a solution for men struggling with ED

It’s not easy for men to talk about erectile dysfunction. If you struggle with ED it can be embarrassing. Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a breakthrough permanent solution.

Acoustic Wave Therapy uses pulsating acoustic waves to widen blood vessels and increase blood flow in men. In the past, treatment for ED has been through medication, injections, even surgery with less than promising results. AWT is a natural fix and it’s permanent

It can be intimidating to not only talk about it, but then going to get the treatment. Acoustic Wave Therapy is non-invasive. It doesn’t use needles and is applied topically right on top of the skin.

A testimonial from a recent patients:

“After almost 5 years of struggling with erectile dysfunction, I called Wasatch Medical Clinic and went through their treatment program. I’m now back to 100% function in the bedroom. I don’t have to take any of the medication that I was taking for so many years. My relationship with my wife has improved 10 fold! Thank you for giving me my life back.”

-Trevor C. , Salt Lake City UT

Acoustic Wave Therapy is FDA cleared as of 2015 and is in 23 clinics across the country. Data has been collected from 2,000 patients and 1,800 are happy. Call 801-901-8000 for a free 30-40 minute exam with a doctor, plus an ultrasound to see where you’re at see what kind of results you might expect.

