Utah International Auto Expo shows off the latest in 2020

Midday Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

The Utah International Auto Expo already has a crowd. If you love cars and want to see the latest released, this is the place to be. You can expect 350 of the newest cars from various manufacturers.

The offers available are for everyone whether you need something for your family, for weather, or something with all the bells and whistles.

Come down and find sedans, fuel efficiency cars, hybrids, or heavy-duty trucks. The expo has it all.

Many of the cars show the technological advancements of 2020. You can see cars that have autonomous features, lane assist, braking assist, fuel economy upgrades, and more.

The Utah International Expo is a non-sales shows environment. Product specialists know the ins and outs of all the vehicles. If you want to drive one off the lot, you can find a franchised auto-dealer in your community to take home.

You can find tickets at UtahAutoExpo.com.

January 17-20

Mountain America Expo Center

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Grantsville community hears message from Haynie family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grantsville community hears message from Haynie family"

Hundreds marched in protest of a border wall in Laredo TX on MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds marched in protest of a border wall in Laredo TX on MLK Day"

Sandra Sanchez Laredo TX border wall protest stand up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandra Sanchez Laredo TX border wall protest stand up"

Mayor on officers that were shot and killed: They ‘put on their uniforms this morning and didn’t get home’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor on officers that were shot and killed: They ‘put on their uniforms this morning and didn’t get home’"

Three-year-old leads his class in prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three-year-old leads his class in prayer"

Feeling Down and Sluggish? Your Thyroid Could be to Blame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeling Down and Sluggish? Your Thyroid Could be to Blame"
More Video News

Don't Miss