Utah International Auto Expo shows off the latest in 2020

The Utah International Auto Expo already has a crowd. If you love cars and want to see the latest released, this is the place to be. You can expect 350 of the newest cars from various manufacturers.

The offers available are for everyone whether you need something for your family, for weather, or something with all the bells and whistles.

Come down and find sedans, fuel efficiency cars, hybrids, or heavy-duty trucks. The expo has it all.

Many of the cars show the technological advancements of 2020. You can see cars that have autonomous features, lane assist, braking assist, fuel economy upgrades, and more.

The Utah International Expo is a non-sales shows environment. Product specialists know the ins and outs of all the vehicles. If you want to drive one off the lot, you can find a franchised auto-dealer in your community to take home.

You can find tickets at UtahAutoExpo.com.

January 17-20

Mountain America Expo Center

This article contains sponsored content.