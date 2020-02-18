Utah Beef Council’s recipes incorporate lean cuts into a heart healthy diet

It’s Heart Health month and believe it not you can still incorporate beef into dishes for some heart healthy meals. For example, check one recipe that the American Heart Association has approved, a sirloin, green bean tomato salad. It uses lean cuts that don’t compromise your diet goals.

You can find the recipe below and more approved by the American Heart Association at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Top Sirloin Steak, Green Bean and Tomato Salad

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4-inch thick

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons reduced-fat balsamic vinaigrette, divided

2-1/2 cups fresh green beans (2-inch pieces)

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

5 cups fresh baby spinach (about one 5 ounce package)

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine 2 tablespoons dressing and beef in medium bowl; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add green beans and 1 teaspoon oil; stir-fry 5 minutes. Add tomatoes; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until beans are crisp-tender and tomatoes begin to brown slightly. Remove from skillet; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Keep warm.

Add to same skillet, half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef.

Divide spinach evenly among four plates. Top with beef and vegetables. Sprinkle with cheese. Drizzle with remaining 1/4 cup dressing.

Recipe Courtesy of UtahBeef.org

