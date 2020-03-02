Utah Beef Council and American Heart Assoc. heart healthy recipes: Mushroom, Onion and Blue Cheese Burgers

The America Heart Association has come out with recipes that include lean cuts of beef that can still healthy fit into your diet. The Utah Beef Council is demonstrating how to master using beef in your meals/ Today’s recipe is Mushroom, Onion and Blue Cheese Burgers. You can find more recipes at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

1 lb. ground beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

6 oz. blue cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil

2 cups white mushrooms, chopped

1/2 large yellow or white onion, chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup mustard

1/4 cup ketchup

4 hamburger buns

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, combine the beef, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, blue cheese crumbles, salt and pepper. Do not overmix. Form four patties. Cook the patties in a large skillet or grill over high heat for 4-5 minutes on each side or until desired doneness.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add canola or olive oil. Saute the mushrooms and onions for 6-7 minutes or until softened. Add salt and pepper.

In a medium bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup. Spread on the inside of each hamburger bun. (Note: Toast buns ahead of time, if desired.)

To serve, divide the mayonnaise mixture and brush on the inside of each bun. Top with burger patty, mushroom and onion mixture. Serve immediately.

Recipe Courtesy of UtahBeef.org

This article contains sponsored content.