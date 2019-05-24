Midday Sponsored

Unplug and experience the power of nature at Veyo Pool & Crawdad Canyon

Posted: May 24, 2019

According to Common Sense Media, teens spend an average of 9 hours a day online, and kids ages 8–12 spend an average of about 6 hours online every day.

Veyo Pool & Crawdad Canyon is a destination where it invites people all over Utah to unplug experience the power of nature. You can swim in our natural spring-fed pool, catch crawdads in our river, rock climb, hike, explore, and play pickle ball, volleyball, and basketball.

Located in a private canyon just minutes north of St. George, Utah, it is a private oasis in the desert. Summer temperatures are typically 12-15 degrees cooler than in St. George. It’s the perfect place to cool down on hot summer days.

The swimming pool is fed by a natural spring-fed pool that flows directly from the earth into the pool at a comfy 85 degrees.

The resort is also home to 250 bolted rock climbing routes ( the largest private climbing canyon in the state), crawdad catching, hiking, and camping.

Veyo Pool is currently taking reservations for camping through October: family reunions, church & school groups, Scout camps, company summer parties, birthday parties, weddings. Reservations can accommodate groups as small as 15 and larger than 500. Group discounts and special pricing is available.

 

Other Summer Specials

Discounted Punch Pass: Special deal for locals. Gets you in for just $6.50/visit.

  • Never Expires    
  • 30 visits that you can share with friends and family    
  • Includes rock climbing

No-Brainer souvenir cup

  • Veyo Pool souvenir cup
  • Unlimited refills during the 2019 season
  • Bounce-Back pass to get in FREE during next visit

 

Click here to visit -> VeyoPool.com and receive a free pass and book reservations.


