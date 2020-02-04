Try Plexaderm’s 10 minute challenge for amazing skin reduction

Midday Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – If you have wrinkles or bags under your eyes and have considered injections or surgery, there are non-invasive solutions. Angie Bruse knows some secrets about the technology of Plexaderm.

It doesn’t have to just be from feeling tired, but under eye bags and wrinkles can just be a part of genetics. Plexaderm uses the power of silicates derived from shale clay that work to tighten your skin in as little as 5-minutes without injections, without any prescription, without any real effort. 

Right now Plexaderm is offering 50% off and free shipping!

Visit Plexaderm.com or call 800-214-3981.

This story includes sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Famous Dave's New Chicken Sandwich

Thumbnail for the video titled "Famous Dave's New Chicken Sandwich"

DVD Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "DVD Tuesday"

Democrats have no Iowa caucus results, blame 'coding issue'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democrats have no Iowa caucus results, blame 'coding issue'"

Utah Highway Patrol responded to over 300 crashes Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah Highway Patrol responded to over 300 crashes Monday"

Patrick Mahomes' classmate predicts Super Bowl win back in highschool yearbook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patrick Mahomes' classmate predicts Super Bowl win back in highschool yearbook"

Are Super Bowl ads worth the price?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Super Bowl ads worth the price?"
More Video News

Don't Miss