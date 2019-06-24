The Utah Outdoor Mid-Year Summit this Friday

The Utah Outdoor Mid-Year Summit on June 28th will host 100+ outdoor product and service companies and will offer attendees a networking breakfast, a keynote panel of Utah’s most influential outdoor brands, critical business breakout sessions, and time to engage with businesses and key partners. The mission of the Utah Outdoor Business Summit is to help outdoor companies standout among their local and national competitors.

The event will be held at Snowbird Mountain Resort in the Rendezvous Room. Presenting brands at the event will include DPS, Black Diamond, and Traeger Wood Fire Grills. If you’d like to find out more about the event, click here.

This story contains sponsored content.