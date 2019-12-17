The magical gifts you can find at City Creek Center

Midday Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

Still trying find that one magical gift this year? City Creek Center is confident you will be able to finish what you need with the options they have for everyone. Here are a few of their suggestions.

For Gamers:

Microsoft Xbox Package with a Game Pass

Microsoft Surface Pro

Microsoft Coding Package

For everyone:

Stance (by Donovan Mitchell) Socks, Boxers, Women’s Underwear, and T-shirts

For Home Decorators:

Home gifts at West Elm

For Women:

Kendra Scott jewelry and accessories

For everyone:

Papyrus gifts cards, bags, and wrapping

To see all of City Creek’s stores and shopping you can visit ShopCityCreekCenter.com.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss