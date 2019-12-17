The magical gifts you can find at City Creek Center

Still trying find that one magical gift this year? City Creek Center is confident you will be able to finish what you need with the options they have for everyone. Here are a few of their suggestions.
For Gamers:
Microsoft Xbox Package with a Game Pass
Microsoft Surface Pro
Microsoft Coding Package
For everyone:
Stance (by Donovan Mitchell) Socks, Boxers, Women’s Underwear, and T-shirts
For Home Decorators:
Home gifts at West Elm
For Women:
Kendra Scott jewelry and accessories
For everyone:
Papyrus gifts cards, bags, and wrapping
To see all of City Creek’s stores and shopping you can visit ShopCityCreekCenter.com.
This article contains sponsored content.