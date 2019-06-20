The Forest River Sandstorm 286G SLR is more than just a toy hauler

Brett Parris with Parris RV joined Midday to talk about how owning an RV is a great way to spend time with your family outdoors, without sacrificing the comforts of home.

One of the RV’s at Parris RV is the 2019 Forest River Sandstorm 286G SLR, known for offering uncompromising family fun. The Sandstorm makes it easy for families to go out and make memories that will last a lifetime. Offering an on-board generator, its own fuel pumping station, and solar power in case of an emergency. It’s also equipped with enough beds for the whole family, has multiple slide outs to maximize indoor entertainment space, and a state-of-the-art kitchen allows for quick and easy cooking.

