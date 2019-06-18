The 5th Annual Wendover Peppermill Beer Fest this weekend

The 5th Annual Wendover Peppermill Beer Fest is happening Saturday, June 22nd, from 1pm to 6pm. Come sample more than 40 of America’s best craft brews including New Belgium Brewing Company, Ballast Point, and other Regional Brewers. It is a cash only event and you must purchase a Wendover Beer Fest souvenir pint glass in order to sample beer during the event.

The event will have food vendors, live music, and of course plenty beers to try! For more information on the Wendover Peppermill Beer Fest visit https://wendoverfun.com/resort/special-events/beerfest.

This story contains sponsored content.