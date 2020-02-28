‘Talk 365 TV’ joins Utah’s CW30 line up with new content every morning

Midday Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

There’s a new tv talk show in town! It’s ‘Talk 365 TV’ that airs on Utah’s CW30. Holly Love and Trip Mitchell are a fun, fast paced TV talk show that now airs at 6:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and anytime online.

The show highlights amazing people, businesses and events that offer all the latest and greatest in health, wealth and self-improvement. Each week, find new content from business and finance (Money Mondays & Tech Tuesdays) to events, restaurants to movies (Fun Fridays).Also, hear from a team of wellness experts that offer some of the most exciting and cutting-edge ways to navigate life faster, better and stronger (Wellness Wednesdays).

Kicking things off, Talk 365 TV is with Functional Neurologist Dr. John Hatch from Brain & Rehab Clinic. He is offering a special deal on an online training and consultation about the clinic’s unique approach to treating the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

To see Talk 365 TV watch Utah’s CW30 Monday – Friday at 6:30am, and online:

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss