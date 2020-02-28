‘Talk 365 TV’ joins Utah’s CW30 line up with new content every morning

There’s a new tv talk show in town! It’s ‘Talk 365 TV’ that airs on Utah’s CW30. Holly Love and Trip Mitchell are a fun, fast paced TV talk show that now airs at 6:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and anytime online.

The show highlights amazing people, businesses and events that offer all the latest and greatest in health, wealth and self-improvement. Each week, find new content from business and finance (Money Mondays & Tech Tuesdays) to events, restaurants to movies (Fun Fridays).Also, hear from a team of wellness experts that offer some of the most exciting and cutting-edge ways to navigate life faster, better and stronger (Wellness Wednesdays).

Kicking things off, Talk 365 TV is with Functional Neurologist Dr. John Hatch from Brain & Rehab Clinic. He is offering a special deal on an online training and consultation about the clinic’s unique approach to treating the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

To see Talk 365 TV watch Utah’s CW30 Monday – Friday at 6:30am, and online:

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram

This article contains sponsored content.