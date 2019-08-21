Take a walk to end Alzheimer’s

Executive Director of Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Ronnie Daniel joined Midday to talk about the disease, its implications, and how you can get involved to be part of a solution. The first walk in Utah for Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Park City on August 24th and will start at the Basin Recreation Field House in Kimball Junction. “The walk is an opportunity for people to come out, … and to see that there are other families dealing with this and understand how to engage with them and find the resources they need,” says Ronnie. It’s an important topic for Utahns seeing as the number of people in the state diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia is growing.

Over 33,000 people in the state of Utah have this disease, requiring 155,000 caregivers. Also, since the year 2000, we’ve seen a 190% increase in the amount of deaths from Alzheimer’s disease. Research has been promising, but the silver bullet has been elusive. Ronnie makes that clear, “we still don’t really even know what’s causing the disease in total.” The importance of continued research through funding and overall awareness will go a long way in combating this serious disease.

If you want to get involved, whether it’s by signing up for a walk near you or donating to Walk to End Alzheimer’s click here.