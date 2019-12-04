Take in a festive, winter wonderland at Living Planet Aquarium

The Festival of the Seas is back at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, now through December 31.

Guests can see festive décor throughout the Aquarium, Santa diving with the sharks, and get a free digital photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Guests can also search for “The Elf in the Kelp.” Fifteen elves will be hidden throughout the Aquarium and guests that turn in their scavenger hunt can collect a prize.

For more information, visit TheLivingPlanet.com/FestivalOfTheSeas.

The Aquarium also has a lot of gift ideas, most of which are “experience” gifts, from tickets and memberships, to animal encounters. Visit TheLivingPlanet.com/GiftGuide for more info. For a limited time, if you buy or renew an Aquarium membership, you can get up to four FREE tickets!

This article contains sponsored content.