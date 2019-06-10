Summer has started and so has ‘Friday Night Flicks’

Free family-friendly movies are at different Salt Lake City parks each week during June and July this year. Friday Night Flicks will be shown on a large inflatable screen and popcorn is free while it lasts.

Bring your blankets, pillows, and low back chairs to enjoy a neighborhood party under the stars at a park near you! Show up any time after 7:30pm to secure your spot, enjoy music, lawn games, trivia, giveaways, and community booths from sponsors.

Food will be available for purchase from The Food Truck League.

Movies begin around 9pm.

Friday Night Flicks 2019

Theme: Build it Up, Break it Down

June 7th Liberty Park Wreck It Ralph (PG)

June 14th Lindsey Gardens Big Hero 6 (PG)

June 21st Jordan Park Apollo 13 (PG-13)

June 28th Reservoir Park Evan Almighty (PG)

June 29th(Food Truck Faceoff) Liberty Park

July 5th Riverside Park The Day After Tomorrow (PG-13)

July 12th Fairmont Park The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

July 19th Wasatch Hollow Twister (PG-13)

