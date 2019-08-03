Stansbury Park Home in SLC Parade of Homes sports backyard beach

STANSBURY PARK, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The Salt Lake Parade of Homes is happening August 2nd – 17th and I am Trey Baldwin is a builder with Eagle Point Homes who is showing off a five bedroom, five bath Stansbury Park home. Taking about seven months to build, the 6800 square foot house has many cool features including its location on a lake.

Others include a home theater, a concessions counter, a huge kitchen/dining area for entertainment, four built in bunk beds upstairs for sleepovers, an art room with a cozy little nooks, and an awesome little secret play area under the stairs for the kids.

Sitting on a lake the property has a beach in the backyard just outside your door. You can wakeboard, paddle-board, and kayak. There are no power boats allowed on the water, but there is a two tower pulley system that pulls you back and forth.

The absolutely gorgeous house is 25-30 minutes from downtown Salt Lake.

To find out how to check out more of the beautiful jobs done in this years parade of homes this year to go SaltLakeParade.com

Salt Lake Parade of Homes: August 2nd-17th *closed Sundays and Mondays

