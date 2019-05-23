St. George resort becoming popular as both adventure and wellness getaway

You can think of St. George and Red Mountain as an adventure and hiking getaway; however, it’s growing in popularity as a wellness destination.

One of the most sought-after amenities at Red Mountain Resort is the award winning Sagestone Spa & Salon. Sagestone treatments are inspired by nature and all intended for specific purposes. The therapists are highly skilled and in tune with what your body needs to heal and restore. The spa becomes an important part of a wellness vacation as our guests are active throughout the day and use a lot of muscles and energy. It’s open late into the evening so that guests can receive restorative treatments and are ready to hit the trail again the next day.



If you are in Southern Utah for a day or two, can you enjoy the resort-even if you are staying elsewhere. You can get a taste of what retreat would be at the resort, by enjoying a day spa package at Sagestone that includes lunch at Canyon Breeze Restaurant, use of the pool and the spa amenities.



Maybe you are bringing a group of girls. Experience ‘Girlfriends Boot Camp’ –for a group as small as 4 – get 2 private fitness classes, lunch, a 50-minute personalized massage – for $125 per person.



To make an appointment call 800-407-3002 or 435-652-5736 or reserve online at RedMountainResort.com

This article contains sponsored content.

