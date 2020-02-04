Simple and practical solutions we all can do to improve air quality

You don’t need to re-invent your life. When we all do something small it will make a big impact. UCAIR encourages everyone in the Wasatch Front, and Utah, to do something small that will be good for our air. Plan your errands to combine trips for no wasted emissions, try work from home occasionally, turn off your car when idling, use transit a few times a week, and any way you can reduce your time on the road.

You can learn more ways to keep our air clean at UCAIR.org. It’s a great resource to learn tips, learn about available rebates for making air quality improvements in your home, submit your air quality story, and more.

This article contains sponsored content.