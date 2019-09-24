Participate in benefiting the homeless at the Road Home’s 33rd Annual Chili Affair

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Come join The Road Home in “Helping People Move Home” at the 33rd Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair on Wednesday, October 2 from 5:30-8:30p.m. at The Salt Palace Convention Center.

Enjoy chili, salads, breads and desserts from 14 local chefs in Utah cooking up their favorite recipes. To name a few, chefs will be coming from The Grand America Hotel, Harmons, Red Iguana, Texas Roadhouse and so many more. The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Police Department will be cooking up some chili.

The Road Homes is thankful for their chefs, like the Salt Lake City Fire Department, for making the event possible. After trying as many varieties of chili as you can imagine, vote for your favorite and find out which chef wins at the end of the night.

The Chili Affair will also feature a silent auction, cash prize opportunity drawing and live entertainment. You will see performances from Lord Graham Russell, Walter James and Stacey Board with special guest emcee, Jonni Lightfoot.

Kids also will be entertained at the supervised children’s area with bounce houses, face paint, Scales and Tails, games and more.

Helping people overcome homelessness and move home is a year-round effort. The growing number of families and individuals needing shelter and affordable housing is unprecedented in Salt Lake City.

The Chili Affair provides a fun and easy opportunity for the community to support programs offered by The Road Home. It help approximately 1,100 adults and children experiencing homelessness with emergency shelter, and 1,600 more in supportive housing facilities on any given night in Salt Lake City.

The community’s support is necessary to help provide emergency shelter, supportive services, and housing assistance for people experiencing homelessness.

Individual tickets are $42 per person, children 12 and under get in FREE. Tables are $300 and seat up to eight people.

Tickets and tables may be purchased online at theroadhome.org. Tickets also will be available at the door the night of the event.

This article contains sponsored content.