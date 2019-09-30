Park City’s finest specialties are on the menu at 2019 Wine Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Park City’s Wine Festival is serving up its specialties from the unrivaled restaurant line up. It is a weekend of sampling events, outdoor excursions, educational seminars, and wine dinners.

Brooks Kirchheimer, owner of Hearth & Hill, brought Executive Chef Jordan Harvey to show a sample of what you can taste this weekend, an Elk Saltimbocca with a Herb Spaetzle.

Elk Saltimbocca w herb spaetzle

Ingredients

Elk sirloin, pounded thin 4oz 2each

Prosciutto, Sliced thin 8 slices

Brie 6 slices

Chicken Broth 8oz

Butter 2 Tablespoon

Red Wine vinegar 1 oz

Method

1. Pull a piece of plastic wrap out flat. Layer sliced prosciutto out wide enough to cover the elk

2. Place elk over the layered prosciutto

3. Place brie in the center of the elk. Begin on one side and roll the elk until the prosciutto has wrapped all the way around Heat pan over medium heat and sear elk on the wrapped side first to keep from shrinking and pulling off the meat

4. Sear on all sides to crisp prosciutto. Finish Elk in Oven at 400 degrees F for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and rest 5 minutes before slicing

5. While the pan is still hot from searing the elk add chicken broth to deglaze and butter and reduce until sauce coats the back of a spoon. Finish with the vinegar. Adjust seasoning with Salt and pepper

Spaetzle

Ingredients

Flour 1 ½ cups

Egg 2 each

Milk ½ cup

Fresh herbs ½ cup

Method

1. Bring a large pot of well salted water to a boil over medium heat.

2. In a small bowl whisk together the eggs and milk until they are a homogeneous mixture.

3. Place the batter in a colander over the boiling water. Using a rubber spatula or a spaetzle maker, push the batter through a colander into the boiling water. Boil the spaetzle for 2 to 3 minutes or until firm. Drain the spaetzle and place in a medium bowl. Add some olive oil and the remaining 1/4 cup of herbs. Toss to coat evenly and serve immediately.

This article contains sponsored content.