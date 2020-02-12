Pacemaker like implant keeps airway open for those with sleep apnea

Since 2014, a device that uses technology like a pacemaker, has been approved by the FDA to treat sleep apnea. It can sense when you are not breathing and stimulate the tongue and tissues of the throat to move forward keeping the airway open. Inspire Therapy is implanted underneath the skin and is turned on and off by a remote at night and in the morning.

Covered by most insurances, there are some requirements to be a good candidate for Inspire. You must have moderate to serve sleep apnea, have used a CPAP mask and failed, and it’s usually for adults not children.

To look into Inspire Therapy, you can call Ogden Clinic at 801-475-3072 or visit OgdenRegional.com.

