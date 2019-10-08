One can of soda exceeds the recommended daily amount of sugar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – It’s a good idea to limit our children’s sugar intake in general. But how much sugar is in their drinks? And which ones are the worst?

You’d be surprised how much sugar can be in juice, sodas, and even sports drinks. Soda is generally the worst offender. Most sodas have a lot of sugar, anywhere from 40 to 50 grams per can. But even decaf drinks like lemon-lime or orange soda can be packed with sugar, up to 70 grams. That’s almost six tablespoons of sugar in a can.

The American Heart Association recommends fewer than six teaspoons for a child a day, so just one can of sugary soda already exceeds that amount.

The next SelectHealth event will be at the Deseret News Home Show this weekend, October 11, 12, and 13th. Come to see the sugar display and get a free blood pressure screening.

Here are some tips for limiting sugary drinks:

Try flavored water. You can buy sugar-free bottles of flavoring to mix things up and add new flavors to your kid’s lunch thermos.

Water it down. If you give them juice, try mixing it with water and ice for a refreshing drink with less sugar.

Go bubbly. Change it up with some sugar-free sparkling water—there are lots of flavors to choose from.

