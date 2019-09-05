More women seeking firearm training and CCW permits at Rocky Mountain Gun Show

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Amber Edwards is the CCW (Concealed Carry Weapons) Class instructor teaching fundamentals, justification, Utah law and more concerning firearms at the Rocky Mountain Gun Show this weekend on September 7th and 8th.

Edwards sees more and more women taking the courses wanting to know how to handle themselves in any situation. Confidence and familiarity with a firearm is important in order to be your own protector.

The show offers training, alternative options, giveaways and is designed for the experienced all the way to the individuals looking for firearm alternatives.

Those that don’t feel comfortable with carrying a firearm have many alternatives. Even if you’re just curious, there are a lot of options other than guns like mace, tasers, flashlights, strikers, stun guns, and more. All vendors are willing to help and educate.

Fingerprints, photos, applications, and the entire process is included as part of the CCW classes. You can leave with everything you need to carry concealed. The goal is to help those wanting to take responsibility for their own safety.

Registration can be done online or at the show. Registration can be done at the ticket booth where admission tickets are sold. Two concealed weapons classes will be offered Saturday & Sunday during the event.

Class Times:

9:30am- 1:30pm

2:00pm- 6:00pm

Deals on ammo is a special incentive that are always available at the show. You can visit RockyMountainGunShow.com for deals.

Dates: Sep 7th- 8th, 2019

﻿Address: 9575 State St, Sandy, UT 84070

﻿Time: Sat 7th: 9am-5pm, Sun 8th: 9am-4pm

For tickets click here

This article contains sponsored content.