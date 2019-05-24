Midday Sponsored

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver public Memorial Day address

Posted: May 24, 2019

It is the start of the summer, but there is quite a bit of history and purpose behind Memorial Day. We are all able to enjoy the freedoms because of those who have served in the armed forces and all those who have passed who served in our lives in general.

Like many families do, a favorite tradition is decorating graves. Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries invites families to visit loved ones with them. Even if don’t have loved ones there, Memorial has five locations where you can come, decorate graves, and celebrate.

At the Redwood location, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox has accepted an invitation to speak about honoring service members. The address will be on Monday May 27, 2019 at 12pm and at 6500 S. Redwood Road in West Jordan, Utah. 

Other festivities at the LT. Governor’s address include bagpiping, the Murray Concert Band, the Salt Lake Letter Carriers, as well as free hot dogs and soda.

Come visit at Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries this Memorial Day.

Also visit MemorialUtah.com or call where they can help you plan ahead in the case of the death of a loved one. Cemeteries have limited space and Memorials professions and willing to help you plan ahead.

Mention this segment and get 15% off your pre-paid burial spaces.

