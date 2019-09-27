Looking out for scoliosis possibility in your growing kids

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Scoliosis is a progressive condition causing the spine to curve. It’s important to detect in children because the amount of growth during childhood and adolescence where a small curve can worsen quickly.

Shriner’s Hospitals for Children – Salt Lake City is a leader in pediatric care for a wide range of orthopedic conditions. Their medical specialty is in anything pertaining to the muscles, bones or joints, including scoliosis. As kids continue to grow, you should be checking for signs of the condition.

There’s a comprehensive approach to scoliosis treatments at Shriners Hospitals including a team of doctors who can follow patients through their whole journey, surgery if necessary, a brace shop, and now physical therapy.

The program is called Scoliosis Specific Exercise. It is a set of three-dimensional curve-specific exercises with the purpose of stabilizing and hopefully improving the curve. Patients are instructed in a variety of positional exercises using props. These exercises are completed by activating specific muscles, using breathing techniques to facilitate postural alignment. Families must be committed to the program with home exercises for it to be successful.

Make checking your child’s back, part of your back to school routine. Parents should be on the lookout.

Observe your child standing, giving careful attention to differences in shoulder height, shoulder blade protrusion, the space between each arm and the body, and hip height.

Early detection and treatment are key elements to a successful medical outcome. Parents need to know that not all Utah schools are required to screen for scoliosis and therefore cannot rely on schools to catch curvatures of the spine.

Parents are the line of first defense for checking their child’s back, but second opinions are encouraged. Talk with your pediatrician and if you’re worried, contact Shriners at 800-314-4283 or visit www.shrinersslc.org. All insurances are accepted and care is provided regardless of families’ ability to pay.

